Obituary: Henry Henneberger

Henry C. Henneberger, 88, died on Saturday, July 8, 2020 in Riverview, Fla.

Born on Oct. 15, 1931 and educated in Germany, he Immigrated to the US in 1957 together with his wife and infant son. He spent 10 years in the NYC area.

In 1967, he and his family moved to New Hampshire and later to Norwich VT. He retired in 1989 from his job as vice president of Engineering Construction and Maintenance from P&C Foods.

He spent 26 years enjoying the winter months in Boca Grande with his wife, as a member of the Boca Grande Club. He was preceded in death by his son, Roland, in 2010 and is survived by his wife, Elisabeth, of 66 years; grandsons, Ian and Luke; his brother, Gerhard and family; nieces; nephews and sisters in law.

At Henry’s request, there will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Denis Catholic Church in Hanover, N.H, at a later time to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association in Henry’s name. Please sign guestbook at SouthernFuneralCare.com.