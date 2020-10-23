Obituary: Edward Anton Jr.

Edward Calvin Anton, Jr. passed away on Monday, October 12, in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio. Ed was a Boca Grande resident and member of the Our Lady of Mercy Parish on the island for over 25 years. Recently, Ed and his first love, Judy, celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

Ed found his second love, his love of fishing, in Boca Grande. You may have spotted Ed buzzing around the island on his scooter or catching up with all of the locals daily at The Temp.

Ed was beloved by his wife Judy; his three children, Catherine (Rick) Demerle, Edward (Michele) Anton III & Debra (Mark) Anton; his six grandchildren, Jimmy, Chris, & Mary Neumann, Natalie, Jackson, & Shelby Anton; his great-grandson Whitmore Neumann; and his seven younger brothers, Rick, Tom, Bill, John, Mark, Ken, & Jim Anton; as well as countless friends.

Ed lived a full, happy life and truly never met a stranger. He always had a smile on his face and a laugh in his back pocket.

He will be remembered fondly by everyone who loved him. Never wanting to be the one to end the party, Ed’s friends will always think of him whenever they hear the words, “One more beer, one more spot or one more cast.” Cheers to you, Ed. Wishing we had one more …