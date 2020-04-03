OBITUARY: Dustin Hogan

Dustin Ray Hogan, born May 12, 1984 in Sarasota, recently passed away in his home in Saint Louis, Mo.

He was the son of Debra and Steve Hogan, and he married Christy Moessmer on April 7, 2013 in Avon Park. Dustin and Christy lived in Saint Louis for the last six years.

Dustin is survived by his parents, Debra and Steve Hogan; his sister, Irena; and his wife, Christy Moessmer.

While Dustin was very talented and knowledgeable in many capacities, the thing that brought him the most joy in the world was cooking incredible food for the people he loved. He worked at The Loose Caboose on the island for a time, and at the Boca Grande Baking Company.

Dustin was also a very talented musician.

In lieu of flowers, please take time, whenever you are able, to eat a nice meal and think of him.

Dustin was a beloved son, nephew, grandson, husband, cousin, brother, and uncle to Hailey, Jasmine, and Alex.