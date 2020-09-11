Obituary: Doris Russell

Doris Russell, 61, a longtime resident of Rotonda, passed away on June 19, 2020.

For the past 30 plus years Doris has overseen the care of multiple properties and assisted several families in Boca Grande.

She was a member of the Writers Guild of Englewood.

She is survived by her parents, a brother, two sons and their wives, as well as five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Baldwin Brothers Funeral Home, 1100 El Jobean Rd., Suite 104, Port Charlotte FL, 33948 on Thursday, Sept. 24 from 2 to 4 p.m.