Obituary: Clyde ‘Les’ Nash M.D.

Clyde “Les” Nash M.D., 86, born November 25, 1932, passed away September 13, 2019. Les was the son of Katherine Seelbach Nash and Clyde Lester Nash.

He grew up in Shaker Heights, Ohio where he attended Shaker Heights High, followed by Amherst College, two years in the US Army and Western Reserve Medical School. He was a retired orthopaedic spine surgeon and Professor Emeriti of Case Western Reserve School of Medicine. His medical career spanned over 30 years where he held leadership positions at University Hospitals, St Luke’s, and MetroHealth Medical Center.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Deborah Hazzard Nash, and his three children and their spouses: Elizabeth and Brendan Patterson (Cleveland, OH); Douglas and Denise Nash (Chicago, IL); and Katherine and James Quinn (Groton, MA). Devoted grandfather to: Caitlin Haught (Spencer), and Nell Patterson; Maggie, Grace, James, and Andrey Nash; and Ebie and Megan Quinn and one great granddaughter Ellery Louise Haught.

His extracurricular life was full of many varied community activities both in Cleveland and in Boca Grande, Florida. This gentle, gifted, Renaissance man will be missed by all of his family who loved him so deeply, and all those who knew him or were in his care over these many years. It truly can be said, his was a “life well lived.”

The memorial service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. at St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Cleveland Hts, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Les’ name to two of his many passions – medical education and classical music. Apollo’s Fire Baroque Orchestra 3091 Mayfield Rd. #217 Cleveland Hts, Ohio 44118 or call office at 216-320-0012. (https://apollosfire.org/support/individual-support/) Or Scoliosis Research Society Attn: Development Department 555 E. Wells Street, Suite 1100 Milwaukee, WI 53202 (https://srs.execinc.com/edibo/Donate)Memorial Services will be held at a later date.