Obituary: Carol Harrington

Carol Whitney Harrington, 89, of Boca Grande and Manchester Village, Vermont passed away peacefully on September 18, 2019 surrounded by her adoring family.

Cause of death was congestive heart failure.

Mrs. Harrington, known to all as Whit, was born March 10, 1930 in Binghamton, New York to William and Helene Whitney. She moved to New Jersey at a young age graduating from Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ in 1948. She holds degrees from Centenary College and Cornell University. She was a gifted athlete playing tennis and field hockey in college and continued to play tennis and platform tennis throughout her life.

While she and her husband travelled the world throughout their lives, her favorite place was home, and the center of her life was her family. She was happiest playing tennis or roller blading with her grandchildren and having her large boisterous family sitting around her dining room table.

She lived for almost 40 years in Darien, CT where she lead the Lassie League softball program for young female athletes and served in several leadership positions: the Literacy Volunteers, the Children’s Aid Society, and First Church of Christ Scientists, where she was the second reader.

Her true kindness and caring were cherished by all who knew her. She and her husband funded the education of many children of promise, all of whom became treasured members of their extended family.

In addition to her parents, Whit was predeceased by her sisters Jean Groo and Sally Rice. Her large and adoring family who will carry her love and joy through this world are: Roby, her devoted husband of 66 years, her loving children, Roby` (Julie), Scott (Peejo), Todd (Ruth) and Susannah Wells (Peter), and grandchildren: Roby Andrew, Peter, Matthew, Thomas, William, Lindley, Whitney, Annika, Lily and Eliot.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Carol Whitney Harrington Scholarship Fund at Centenary University in Hacketstown, NJ, Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation, Inc. P.O. Box 2340 Boca Grande, Florida, 33921, the Camphill Foundation, Chestnut Ridge, NY or Pine Cobble School, Williamstown, MA.