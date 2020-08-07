OBITUARY: Carol Clark Compton

Carol Clark Compton, 86, passed away peacefully after a long illness on July 29, 2020. She was living in Chandler, Arizona.

Carol was born on December 4, 1933 in Chicago, Ill. to George and Lucille Clark. Her parents were Assembly of God pastors who served several churches in the Chicago area. In 1946 the family moved first to El Salvador and then to Guatemala to do missionary work.

Carol, along with her siblings, was immersed in a Spanish speaking environment and attended the Calvert School with the children of American diplomats. Carol became fluent in Spanish and had many fond memories of her time in Central America.

In 1949, the family returned to the United States. Carol graduated from high school in Galesburg, Illinois in 1951 at which time she began a nursing program at Cottage Hospital.

Carol then met John Compton, a handsome medical student, and began a love story that lasted for 65 years. Carol and John married in 1953. The couple moved to Edgewood, Iowa where Dr. John practiced as a family doctor for nearly 40 years and they raised five children.

Carol was an avid reader and loved antiques. She was frequently found at auctions where she stayed in until she got what she wanted. Their home was filled with many “finds” including the windmill attached to the roof. She also became active in the Iowa State Medical Auxiliary and the local and regional library boards. She and John could be found enjoying their houseboat on the Mississippi most summer weekends. Carol was also an avid bridge player and was in the same bridge club for several decades. She was a wonderful wife and mother and was always there for her family.

Always drawn to the water John and Carol spent their retirement years on the shores of Lake Michigan and West Coast of Florida. They truly loved Boca Grande and Placida, Florida. After John passed away in 2018, Carol moved to Chandler, Arizona to be closer to family.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents, George and Lucille Clark, her husband, John, sister, Georgeanne Heslan. She is survived by daughters, Karen Adamson (Mark), Chandler, AZ,

Kristen Eich (Bruce), Tempe, AZ, Kathleen Compton, Minneapolis, MN, sons, John Compton (Jane), Strawberry Point, IA, Jeffrey Compton (Julia), Encino, CA. Grandchildren Kirsten and Alison Adamson and John and Nick Compton (Jing) and brother, David W. Clark (Lois). Remembrances can be sent to Kristen Eich, 8280 S Pecan Grove Circle, Tempe, AZ 85284 or memorials to Friends of the Mississippi River, US Bank Building, 101 5th St. E, #2000, St. Paul, MN 55101. A private family service for the couple will be held at a later date.