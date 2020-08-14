Obituary: Bill Hinman

William “Bill” Taylor Hinman of Muse, Fla., passed away July 11, 2020, while in Hope Hospice in Fort Myers. Bill was born in Coral Gables, Florida, grew up in Fort Myers and graduated from Fort Myers High School.

Bill’s first visit to Boca Grande was as a young Lee County deputy in 1973. Bill’s passion was his music. He was a talented guitarist and was blessed with a beautiful voice. He entertained at many Fort Myers restaurants and lounges and once gave a private performance for Lady Bird Johnson.

Bill returned to Fort Myers but the Boca Grande sand in his boots and the many friends he had made here brought him back, where he worked and performed for forty years. He was featured at the Boca Grande Club, Theater Restaurant (later PJ’s) and private parties and weddings. You may also remember Bill from his day jobs at Nabers Chevron, The Gasparilla Inn & Club and as Manager at the Inlet Motel.

In 2014, he moved to the country in Muse, Florida, where he enjoyed the outdoors and its peace and solitude. He reconnected with old friends and made new ones. He had a pet alligator named Al, wild pigs and tried his hand with a couple of goats, always with his beloved dog, Jesse, at his side. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Labelle, where he rededicated his life in 2018, and performed a song or two from time to time.

Bill was loved by all who knew him and his last years were no different. He was surrounded by friends and family until the end, and his last words were of love.

Tribute from Misty Nabers Nichols:

Bill was bigger than life … he was a patriot, a rebel, a Christian, a singer, a picker and a grinner, a jokester, a confidante, a charmer, a believer, and a true friend. He loved to make people laugh. He sang at our wedding and was always the first to wish me Happy Birthday. To be first, often calling me before daylight singing “Happy Birthday”. Bill was literally part of our household. Mom laughs when she says, “Dad brought the new, young deputy home for dinner and he never left.” A true friend to the Nabers family.

All who knew Bill, now are thinking about Bill stories they could share.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Ann Shackleford Hinman Collier; his father, Jim Hinman; and brother, Charles “Chuck” Hinman. He leaves behind his brother, Jim Hinman (Jill); his nephew, Joel Hinman (Stacy); his lifelong friend, Harlee Steve Harn; his loving partner, Debbie Tanner; and his dog, Jesse.

Bill’s service was July 18, 2020, at the Chapel Mausoleum at Lee Memorial Park in Fort Myers.