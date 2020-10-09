Obituary: Audrey Millican

Audrey Millican, born March 27, 1928 in Bell California, passed away on September 26, 2020.

Andrea Ruth Broz was the youngest of the three children born to Eva Trobec and Rudy Broz. She met her husband, Paul Millican, in Avalon on the 4th of July, 1948.

She and Paul married on September 19, 1949, and began a love affair that lasted through both their lifetimes. They loved to travel and dance, and lived in California until 1976 when Paul’s job brought them to Florida, where they lived in Lakeland and eventually bought a house in Boca Grande.

Boca Grande was their weekend island retreat until they moved here permanently in 1987.

Always active, Audrey did the books for the fire department and the Boca Grande Woman’s Club.

They then relocated to Lakewood Ranch, and in 2015 she moved to Tampa to be near family.

They raised two sons in California, Michael (Peggie) and Patrick (Barbara), who gave her four grandchildren to spoil (Travis, Coral Filippelli, Payton, and Petra).

An avid college football and tennis fan, she loved to talk sports and amazed people with her grasp of teams and players, even in her nineties!

Audrey had a very positive outlook on life, and took in stride her recent physical setbacks, handling them with grace. She had a way of bringing out the best in people, and leaves behind many friends and family who loved her very much.

Services were held at Sarasota National Cemetery October 7. Donations in her memory can be made to the Humane Society.