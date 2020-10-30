Obituary: Ann Snyder

Ann Bross Snyder, born February 28,1932, passed away peacefully in the presence of John Snyder, her deeply devoted husband of 64 years. Ann and John were lifelong partners since meeting as teenagers at Northport Point, Michigan. Ann and John spent their summers growing up in Michigan and were married in 1956 at The Detroit Country Club. They subsequently moved to Boston while John attended law school.

Ann graduated from Bennet Junior College and The University of Michigan- she was a fierce fan and proud supporter of all things Michigan. Ann grew up in Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan and was a field hockey standout at Grosse Pointe Country Day School, achieving All-Detroit status. An achievement she proudly espoused to her granddaughters to exalt that women can do anything a man can. She was a tough Detroit girl and proud of it.

John and Ann moved to Chicago after law school and took up roots on the North Shore- first in High on the North Shore- first in Highland Park and then in Winnetka, where the couple lived the rest of their lives. Ann was involved with several social service agencies in leadership positions including the Hadley School for the Blind, the Vestry of Christ Church Winnetka, the Junior League of Chicago, Benton House /Chicago Commons and the Winnetka Garden Club. Ann was deeply committed to social justice and helping others throughout her life. She believed in making a difference.

Ann had a strong personality and an infectious sense of humor. She was known for the pranks she and her brother, Carl, played on unwary bystanders and friends. Never the wall flower, she enjoyed deep friendships throughout her life. Ann lived a full and zestful life enjoying her friends and family to their fullest.

Ann had three children John (Mignon Dupepe), Elizabeth Perlman (Jeff Perlman), and Daniel (Ann Rich). She had eight grandchildren whom she loved spending time with and playing pranks on: Camille, Maizie, Nels and Eleanor Snyder of Wilmette, IL; Jessica and Rachel Perlman of Evanston, IL; and Allison and Elizabeth Snyder of Los Gatos, CA.

Even throughout her long illness Ann always had her strong personality, unwavering sense of humor and love for those dearest to her. John was always at her side as her devoted partner. Their lifelong love affair continued unabated by illness and all that life threw at them. They were an inspiration to all that knew them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Otto Bross and Elizabeth (Betty) Bross Duncan, and her brother, Carl Avery Bross.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Ann Bross Snyder to support Alzheimer’s research at the University of Chicago Medicine. Checks may be made payable to the “University of Chicago Medicine” and sent to the following address: University of Chicago Gift Administration and Business Data, Ann Bross Snyder Memorial, 5235 S. Harper Court, 4th Floor, Chicago, IL 60615. Or, you can donate online at: giving.uchicago.edu/ann-bross-snyder.

