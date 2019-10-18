Obituary: Ann ‘Nan’ McCarthy Vanden Bosch

Ann “Nan” McCarthy Vanden Bosch, 80, of Boca Grande and Winnetka IL passed away peacefully after a long illness on October 5, 2019. She was surrounded by her devoted family.

Nan leaves behind her husband of 54 years, Robert “Bob”, and two daughters Julie (Patrick Ind) and Molly (Ayman Shahin). She was also a loving grandmother to Livie, Genevieve and Alec.

Nan Vanden Bosch was born in Chicago, Ill. in 1939. The highlight of her young life was the opportunity to study at the Sorbonne in Paris for two years where she developed a lifelong love of decorative arts and Hermes scarves.

1n 1963, she met neighborhood boy Bob and began the next chapter of her life. After welcoming her daughters, the family moved to London – and thus began her love affair with this most remarkable of cities. She discovered her passion for flowers and arranging in the English style as an apprentice to the iconic Mary Adams of Pulbrooke & Gould. Nan also took seriously her role as an American Abroad and became very involved in the American Society of London and English Speaking Union.

Nan remained a lifelong Anglophile and returned to London as often as she could.

Upon her return to the United States, she brought her talent for enriching whatever group she joined to the Glencoe Garden Club and Womens Athletic Club of Chicago. She was Chairwoman of the Decorating Committee at the WAC and her Christmas tree displays were a thing of wonder and a Chicago holiday tradition for many families.

Full credit is given to Nan for discovering her family’s “happy place” 25 years ago. These years saw her making a warm and welcoming holiday home in Boca Grande where her family and friends could gather regularly. She particularly enjoyed the happy chaos that her grandchildren brought to vacations here.

There will be a funeral mass for Nan on Friday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy, Boca Grande FL. A reception will follow at the Pass Club.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hope Hospice of Lee County whose mission it is to deliver care and comfort for those who wish to spend their last days at home. The website is “donate.hopehcs.org”.