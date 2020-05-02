Obituary: Billy Lee Spurgeon

Billy Lee Spurgeon has “gone Home” to meet his Savior and unite with his loving wife, Nancy. He passed away on March 18, 2020.

Bill was born on October 23, 1929 at his family farmhouse in Abingdon, Illinois. Bill was an all-conference football standout in high school. After graduation he enlisted in the Air Force, and was a radar technician stationed at Williams Bay, Wisconsin, where he met the love of his life, Nancy Jane Fortney. They were married on July 13, 1951.

Bill owned a television and appliance store in Canton, Illinois, which he later sold when he moved his family to Fort Myers in 1958. He joined United Telephone of Florida as a communication technician until his retirement in 1992. Bill’s love of the outdoors and of fishing led him to accept a transfer to Boca Grande in 1965.

Bill was always active in the community serving others. He was a church deacon, an officer on a migrant mission board, he served as a volunteer firefighter since 1965 (along with his sons, Jay and Mark), then as a fire commissioner, he was a scout leader for Boy Scout Troop 90 in Boca Grande, and taught small engine repair and electronics at a private Christian school.

Bill was a member of the Boca Grande Baptist Church, and an avid student and teacher of the Scripture.

Bill enjoyed spending time outdoors gardening, camping, fishing, hunting waterfowl and alligators with his sons.

Bill loved his three children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his children: Jay (Susan) Spurgeon; Lynn (Jim) Spurgeon Boyd; and Mark (Ruthann) Spurgeon; his grandchildren: Natalie, Thea, Katie (Tracy), Philip (Jennifer), Drew (Carol), Jessica (Jose), Megan (Seth), Chantel, Ariel, Samantha; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled when gatherings are permitted. Donations in memory of Bill can be made to the Boca Grande Baptist Church and the Boca Grande Fire Department.