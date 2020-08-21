New beginnings for Water Association as concrete pad is poured for wastewater reclamation facility

BY BONNIE PRINGLE – This spring, the Gasparilla Island Water Association contracted with Cardinal Contractors, Inc. for Phase 2 of the rehabilitation of our wastewater treatment facility. The project includes two new concrete tanks and installation of equipment ,purchased by GIWA including our new state-of-the-art treatment system.

This week we completed our first major milestone with this phase. Forty-eight concrete trucks delivered 450 yards of concrete for the slab for two new concrete tanks. The work was completed from midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 19 until approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Luckily, the morning showers we have had this week held off long enough for a successful concrete pour. It was decided it would be safer to do this work at night so that many concrete trucks would not be on the road during the day when we have more traffic, golf carts, bikers and pedestrians on the roads and bike path.

Our site at the wastewater treatment facility is very tight with little room for the concrete trucks to enter and then turn around to exit. Cardinal Construction, Inc. did a great job orchestrating those trucks in and out with no mishaps.

Our next major step will be pouring the walls for the tanks. It will take about the same amount of concrete, but all the walls are not scheduled to be poured at the same time. They will still complete the work at night but should take significantly less time. Hopefully, we will begin to see that work start in about three weeks.

The Wastewater Treatment Plant Rehabilitation Project is expected to be completed by July, 2022, with heavier construction work being done May 1 and November 15 of each of the next two years. The estimated cost including Phase I and the temporary construction bridge totals approximately $18 million.

Bonnie Pringle is the executive director of the Gasparilla Island Water Association.