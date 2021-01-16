Mote Marine’s ‘Coffee with a Scientist’ begins again in 2021

Featured News, The News
January 16, 2021
A+ A-
Email Print
Mote Marine’s ‘Coffee with a Scientist’ begins again in 2021

STAFF REPORT – Have a little science with your morning coffee on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. during a virtual event with Mote Marine Laboratory. Dr. Ryan Schloesser, Program Manager for Fisheries Ecology & Enhancement at Mote Marine Laboratory will present “New Technologies Moving Fisheries Ecology and Stock Enhancement Forward in a New Decade.”

What do record breaking numbers of baby snook, solar powered detectors, underwater cameras, and a ‘snapper slide’ all have in common? They all involve the integration of new technologies into research conducted by the Fisheries Ecology & Enhancement Program.

Join Dr. Ryan Schloesser as he discusses the latest advances in techniques to promote healthy snook populations and sustainable reef fish fisheries.

RSVP at https://bit.ly/2LshCWY.

Upcoming virtual Mote events include:

• Wednesday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m., Dr. Emily Hall and Jim Culter, “Exploring Blue Holes”

• Wednesday, March 17, 10 a.m., Dr. Andrea Ternecki, “Mining Marine Microbes”

• Wednesday, April 14,10 a.m., Dr. Jake LaSala, “Exploring the Mysteries of Sex Ratios in Sea Turtles to Better Predict Their Future”

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post