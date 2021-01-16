Mote Marine’s ‘Coffee with a Scientist’ begins again in 2021

STAFF REPORT – Have a little science with your morning coffee on Tuesday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. during a virtual event with Mote Marine Laboratory. Dr. Ryan Schloesser, Program Manager for Fisheries Ecology & Enhancement at Mote Marine Laboratory will present “New Technologies Moving Fisheries Ecology and Stock Enhancement Forward in a New Decade.”

What do record breaking numbers of baby snook, solar powered detectors, underwater cameras, and a ‘snapper slide’ all have in common? They all involve the integration of new technologies into research conducted by the Fisheries Ecology & Enhancement Program.

Join Dr. Ryan Schloesser as he discusses the latest advances in techniques to promote healthy snook populations and sustainable reef fish fisheries.

RSVP at https://bit.ly/2LshCWY.

Upcoming virtual Mote events include:

• Wednesday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m., Dr. Emily Hall and Jim Culter, “Exploring Blue Holes”

• Wednesday, March 17, 10 a.m., Dr. Andrea Ternecki, “Mining Marine Microbes”

• Wednesday, April 14,10 a.m., Dr. Jake LaSala, “Exploring the Mysteries of Sex Ratios in Sea Turtles to Better Predict Their Future”