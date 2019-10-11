Mixer on the dock next Thursday

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the first mixer of the season at Whidden’s Marina, (190 1st St. E.) on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It is sponsored by Whidden’s Marina and the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum.

Join them for a special presentation featuring the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum. Brendan Coudal, Patrick Waterhouse and Julie Sparks are donating the original artwork from the 2019 Ladies’ Day Tarpon Tournament, “Island Belle,” which was inspired by maritime matriarch Isabelle Joiner. Everyone is invited to be a part of this special presentation by the artist, Brendan Coudal.

For more information, contact the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce at 964-0568 or go to info@bocagrandechamber.com.