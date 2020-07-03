Minor league baseball canceled for 2020 season

STAFF REPORT- Minor League Baseball (MiLB) has officially canceled the 2020 Minor League Baseball season. Pat O’Connor, Minor League Baseball President issued the following statement today: “Major League Baseball™ (MLB™) has informed Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) that it will not be providing its affiliated Minor League teams with players for the 2020 season. As a result, there will not be a Minor League Baseball season in 2020.”

“On behalf of the entire Stone Crabs family and our partners in the Florida State League, we would like to thank our fans for their patience and support,” said Stone Crabs General Manager Jeff Cook. “While we are disappointed with today’s announcement, during the Covid-19 pandemic our primary concern has been and remains the health, safety and well-being of the fans and families entrusted to our care. We look forward to welcoming all our fans to Charlotte Sports Park in 2021.”

All fans who have tickets to any 2020 Stone Crabs home game will have the opportunity to exchange their tickets for a 2021 home game or receive a refund. Our staff will be reaching out to you in the coming days and weeks to discuss your options.