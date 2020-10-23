Maribeth Cunningham Celebration of Life canceled

Dear friends of Maribeth Cunningham: Due to the pandemic, we regret to inform you that we have canceled the Celebration of Life honoring Maribeth P. Cunningham scheduled for November 6 at the Boca Bay Pass Club. It will not be rescheduled. Instead of a gathering of family and friends, Maribeth’s son Brian will be creating a video of her life which will be distributed electronically. We hope to have it on-line by the end of the year.

The family invites you to submit a few photos, a short story or a poem, or a short video with memories of Maribeth and how her life impacted your life. Photos are limited to three, please limit video to 15 to 30 seconds. If a short story or a poem is submitted, then it will be read aloud on the video. Brian will acknowledge all submissions.

We wish everyone well and pray that all stay healthy!

Best Regards, Brian Perry Bruce, Sr.

Send submissions to brianbrucesr@sbcglobal.net