The family of Nicole Coleman would like to express their sincere gratitude to all of you who helped throughout this journey.

To all of you who helped with her celebration of life, we thank you from our hearts. To the many of you who have helped in many other ways, we thank you from our hearts.

Nicole fought her battle with dignity and courage, which taught all of us the true meaning of strength. May her legacy be that you love deeper – hug tighter – and care from the heart.