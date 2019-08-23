Make plans now for the beach cleanup

Join Gasparilla Vacations, Lee County, Gulf Coast International Properties and the Ocean Conservancy on Saturday, Sept. 21 for the 31st annual International Coastal Cleanup Day in Boca Grande.

The cleanup begins at 9 a.m. and continues until noon. Volunteers and sponsors are needed; gloves, trash bags, water and T-shirts will be available to those who register.

As a sponsor, 100% of your contributions are retained by this organization and used to benefit Lee County. This is done through educational and awareness programs, beach, waterway and roadside cleanups, tree plantings and a variety of beautification projects.

Your sponsorship will reach more than 10,000 community volunteers and enthusiastic followers of regular media releases. Your donation will help to bring about environmental awareness, protect our precious resources and make Lee County a better place in which to live, work and play.

For $5,000 you can become a “Whale Sponsor,” for $2,500 you can be a “Shark Sponsor,” for $1,500 you can be a “Manatee Sponsor” (the following applies to one signature event), for $1,000 you can be a “Dolphin Sponsor” (the following applies to one signature event), for $500 you can be a “Tarpon Sponsor” (the following applies to one signature event), and for $250 you can be a “Turtle Sponsor” (the following applies to one signature event).

Annual signature events include the Great American Cleanup, International Coastal Cleanup, Mangrove Mania and Monofilament Madness. These events draw thousands of volunteers who join Keep Lee County Beautiful in our goal to make Lee County a cleaner and greener place in which to live, work and play.

In the past five years, 11,000 volunteers removed more than 90,000 pounds of trash from Lee County waterways.

For more information and to register, go to klcb.org/coastal-cleanup.html. You can also call Gasparilla Vacations at 964-1426 for details and sponsorship opportunities, or email Rob Domke at rob@go2boca.com.