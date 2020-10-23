Looking for Veteran’s Day stories, photos

STAFF REPORT-

As Veteran’s Day approaches, we are asking our readers to submit stories and photos to honor their family or friends who served, and who have island ties.

The deadline for submissions will be Friday, Oct. 30. Our Veteran’s Day issue will be Friday, Nov. 6.

From the Revolutionary War to current wars overseas, honor your loved ones and friends who served. Whether you live (or lived) on the island or they did, we will consider each entry.

If you have any questions, or to submit entries, email mshortuse@bocabeacon.com and put “VETERAN’S DAY” in the message head box.

Shown above, Editor Marcy Shortuse’s grandfather, Oswin Semmler. He was a incendiary expert in World War II.