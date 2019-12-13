Looking for fun gifts for the holidays? Here are a few ideas

■ STAFF REPORT

Finding the perfect gift for some people is very difficult, which can make Christmas shopping a little less fun than we’d like. Here are a few unique ideas from around the island we thought might help you out.

First, stop by the Boca Beacon office at 431 Park Avenue (upstairs) and pick up a “More Than a Mullet Wrapper” shirt to commemorate your favorite local newspaper of all time. We have every size except for extra-large right now, but they are running out fast.

Next, stop by the Pop-Up Show at the Boca Grande Art Center this month, featuring mixed media artist and island resident Susan Shaffer. Susan’s color-laden pottery and wall pieces come to life with her encaustic monotype process, and 20 percent of her sales will go to the BGAC scholarship program, which currently supports four local students who are pursuing their education in fine arts. The Boca Grande Art Center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and is located at 236 Banyan Street. The show runs through December 19.

Third, keep reading Ballyhoo here in the Beacon to find out the goods on all local sales and shopping tips from our illustrious sales representative and social butterfly, Julianne Greenberg.