Longing for a little normalcy? It’s the return of studio pilates, and more plans for charitable donations

BY OLIVIA CAMERON – Banyan Tree Pilates and Yoga have been performing a bit of a double whammy in the last few weeks with their virtual pilates and fitness classes. Owners Jan and Ron Waters have stated April’s class attendance of more than 500 people has meant a month of progress for charitable donations. With a portion of each class fee going to the Meals of Hope organization, Banyan Tree was able to donate $1,038 for a good cause.

The Meals of Hope organization has embarked on a journey to end hunger throughout communities. They have numerous active Food Pantries in Southwest Florida, which is good news for many at a time when even simple needs are difficult to meet.

Banyan Tree not only donated to Meals of Hope through April, they are also donating 10 percent of their virtual class profit to the Suncoast Humane Society in May.

With much popularity and high demand, the virtual classes will carry on through the summer. These classes are offered both live and as recorded versions accessible for 24 hours.

The studio is also offering a workshop each month that focuses on a specific mantra. This month will feature a workshop on myofascial release and stretching, which will be held on Wednesday, May 20, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Now, since May 11, Private Pilates have opened up and are available to the studio’s regular clients. They will be instructing no more than two clients at a time in the studio, to keep a precautionary eye on everyone’s health and safety. It may seem like a blast from the past for those of you newly acquainted with “Pilates in Pajamas.”

Need something to look forward to? The Banyan Tree studio is developing a library of videos through Mindbody that clients will be able to enjoy from home. The studio will also be offering virtual indoor cycling classes for those interested or training for the Tour de France.

For more information on the upcoming workshop, virtual classes or private Pilates, call the studio at 964-4404 or visit banyantreepilatesandyoga.com.