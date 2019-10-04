Lighthouse climbs on the agenda

■ STAFF REPORT

Walk in the very steps of lightkeepers from the past! RSVP for a 20-minute climb tour to the top of the historic Gasparilla Island Lighthouse on Monday, Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to noon as volunteer docents share the fascinating story of this U.S. legacy.

All proceeds support the continuing restoration and preservation of this local historical treasure.

The following climb will be held on Sunday, Oct. 27. To see all climb dates and to RSVP barrierislandparkssociety.org/events/ or call (941) 964-0060.