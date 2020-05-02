LETTER TO THE EDITOR: BIPS says ‘Thank you!’ for Giving Challenge response

To the Editor:

The Barrier Island Parks Society wants to say thank you to the many local residents who made our 2020 Giving Challenge an incredible success. In just 24 hours, BIPS received over $75,000 in donations from 338 individuals. The Giving Challenge was hosted by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, with giving strengthened by The Patterson Foundation.

BIPS is so grateful to our many members, local supporters and friends as well as our staff and volunteers for supporting us in this time of need. Your commitment and generosity is truly amazing. We also want to say thank you to the Boca Beacon for supporting our Giving Challenge success with two ads that helped build awareness of our program.

Just as it has affected many other local organizations, the COVID-19 pandemic forced BIPS to cancel all of our 2020 major events and revenue generating activities accounting for over $300,000 or nearly half of our annual budget. With no revenue stream, our ability to continue to meet our mission to preserve and protect our unique barrier islands, their historic structures, the marine and estuary waters and the wildlife that live on or around them was at risk.

We are happy to say that as a result of the incredible generosity of this community and the $75,000 raised through the Giving Challenge, we can take a major step forward in our effort to sustain our mission. While we will continue a need to seek additional ways to replace our lost revenue, your support has renewed our spirit and provided us with important funds to continue our efforts.

Barrier Island Parks Society Board

Boca Grande

To all who have stood by us, the entire BIPS team, our Board, staff and volunteers say thank you from the bottom of our hearts!