LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Watch out- snakes are on the move

Featured News, Letter to Editor, The News
August 28, 2020
A+ A-
Email Print
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Watch out- snakes are on the move

To the Editor:

This is a very busy time of year for rattlesnakes; it’s their breeding season! You’re more likely to see a rattlesnake during summer and fall because males are out and about searching for a mate and females are giving birth to live young. 

All native snakes play an important part in our ecosystem, and should be left alone and admired from a distance. 

You may also be more likely to encounter snakes after severe weather. Check out our Wildlife and Storms webpage to learn what to do, at bit.ly/2XknvZ6.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Tallahassee

 

Photo by Charlie Coleman of a rattlesnake on the Boca Grande Causeway

Posted by

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post