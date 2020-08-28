LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Watch out- snakes are on the move

To the Editor:

This is a very busy time of year for rattlesnakes; it’s their breeding season! You’re more likely to see a rattlesnake during summer and fall because males are out and about searching for a mate and females are giving birth to live young.

All native snakes play an important part in our ecosystem, and should be left alone and admired from a distance.

You may also be more likely to encounter snakes after severe weather. Check out our Wildlife and Storms webpage to learn what to do, at bit.ly/2XknvZ6.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Tallahassee

Photo by Charlie Coleman of a rattlesnake on the Boca Grande Causeway