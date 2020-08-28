LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Vote-by-mail reminder notice from the Lee County Supervisor of Elections

To the Editor:

On Monday, August 24, 2020, the notice below was mailed to voters who have requested a Vote-by-Mail ballot for the November 3, 2020, General Election.

The post office will not forward your ballot to a different address. If you have moved or will not be at the address provided at the time you requested your ballot, please visit our website, www.lee.vote or call the office at (239) 533-8683 and update your voter registration record to ensure you receive your Vote-by-Mail ballot.

Tommy Doyle

Supervisor of Elections

Fort Myers