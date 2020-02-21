LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to many, LBC is thriving

To the Editor:

The Lemon Bay Conservancy wishes to thank the Boca Grande community and our loyal sponsors, Centennial Bank; Rowley Insurance Agency Inc; Brian Corcoran of BRC Group; Gail Cleveland and Terry Waite of Smart Studio; Palm Island Resort and the Beckstead family; Manasota Beach Club and the Buffum/Crampton family; Anthony C. Leonard Roofing Co.; and Mr. Stuart James and Mr. Ken Raynor for their kind and generous support.

We thank the Lemon Bay Golf Club for providing a beautiful venue and excellent food and service for our event. Master of Ceremonies and Auctioneer Alfred C. Current III led the guests in raising their glasses. Local environmental action stars offered their special toasts. They included Capt. Becca DeRosa, Matt Bunting, Eva Furner, Jim Cooper, “Buffy” Crampton and Gail Cleveland.

The Conservancy is grateful to all members and friends whose support will enable us to fulfill our mission in this our golden year. Thank you all.

Cheryl Tough and Hilary Dahm

co-chairs

Toast to the Coast 2020