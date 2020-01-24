LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thanks to landscaper who went to electric leafblowers

To theTo the Editor:

Congratulations to Richard Allen Landscapers! Their decision to use electric leafblowers is a welcome relief.

Were it that all landscapers follow suit, so island residents could enjoy a modicum of peace and quiet which was so common before greed, avarice and congestion descended like the plague.

It may be wishful thinking that all could be so enlightened to realize what has been lost, what made Boca Grande so special.

If we all pitch in, change can occur.

I recommend attending the Boca Grande Community Planning Panel, Inc. meeting on Monday, Jan. 27 at 4 p.m.

Incorporation of Boca Grande will enable residents to enact local ordinances to combat this destruction of what made this island so special.

John Foster

Boca Grande