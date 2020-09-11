LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Royal Palm Players makes announcement: ‘The show must go on!’

To the Editor:

As President of Royal Palm Players, I would like to take a moment to let you know what RPP has planned for this season.

Back in March, our board of directors had to re-evaluate the shows we had planned in light of the global COVID crisis. We stayed cautious, but our final determination was this:

“The shows must go on!”

We hired the professionals critical to the success of our shows – directors, musical directors, set/scenic designer, lighting and sound technical designer. We held auditions via Skype and Zoom to cast all of our shows.

Although the productions through the fall and end of this year have been postponed until 2021-2022, we remain hopeful about presenting several live shows this coming winter in outside venues – currently being evaluated.

We opted not to print brochures and ticket books this year so, don’t look for anything in the mail. We will be communicating by email or phone several weeks in advance of future productions. Please keep checking the RPP website, Constant Contact, The Boca Beacon and the Royal Palm Players office.

We are deeply grateful for your commitment to Royal Palm Players. We hope you will continue to support Boca Grande’s very own community theater. We are vibrant today and will be tomorrow thanks to you – our loyal supporters.

The shows will go on! Corona will go away! RPP is here to stay!

Ann Fletcher

President of RPP