LETTER TO THE EDITOR: New Charlotte County mask resolution

To the Editor:

The Board of County Commissioners of Charlotte County has passed a resolution, effective immediately, relating to public health.

The resolution states “Every person living, working, visiting or doing business in unincorporated Charlotte County, including government buildings, shall, in the absence of social distancing, wear a face covering in any indoor location, other than a home or residence” to minimize the spread of Covid-19. For the verbiage of the complete resolution, go to charlottecountyfl.gov.

Charlotte County Commissioners