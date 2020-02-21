LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘Native Plant Day’ at Cedar Point

To the Editor:

The Mangrove Chapter, Florida Native Plant Society invites you to join us in celebrating our annual “Native Plant Day.” The public is invited to this free half-day educational outreach event to be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Cedar Point Environmental Park, 2300 Placida Rd. in Englewood, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The theme, “Native Plants for Butterflies,” illustrates the use of native plants in your landscape to attract butterflies and other pollinators. Two lectures will be presented: 10 a.m., “Gardens for Butterflies,” Laurel Schiller, Florida Native Plants Nursery and 11 a.m., “Native Plants and their Pollinators,” Jean Evoy, former Miami-Dade County environmental planner, photographer and butterfly enthusiast.

Plant sales begin at 9 a.m. Choose from native nursery and member-grown plants for purchase or donations. Chapter members and CHEC volunteers are on hand to answer questions. The Peace River Butterfly Society will have live butterfly-raising demonstrations, plants and supplies at their booth. Inside the center, find exhibits by the Mangrove Chapter, FNPS and the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center. Light refreshments will be served. Educational handouts will be provided. From noon to 1 p.m. you can tour the demonstration garden or take a guided trail walk through the park. Plant sales will close at 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Cedar Point Environmental Park at (941) 475-0769.

Bobbi Rodgers

Resource Manager

Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center

Cedar Point Environmental Park site