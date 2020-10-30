LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Matching funds sought for sizable donation to Harry Chapin Food Bank

To the Editor:

For those who know Nick and Helen Kaiser, you understand the many years and countless hours that they have faithfully served the Boca Grande Community. They have recently moved to Ocala to be near their family and we already miss them!

For Nick and Helen’s friendship and years of faithful service, an anonymous matching gift of $10,000 has been pledged to Lighthouse United Methodist Church for the Harry Chapin Food Bank in their honor.

Will you help us double this matching gift and honor the Kaisers with a $20,000 gift to Harry Chapin Food Bank? One of the missions to which they are so committed.

To donate, please use one of these options:

• Visit our website www.bglighthouseumc.com – Resources – Online Giving – Under “Fund,” choose “Other” – Under “Sub-Fund,” select “Harry Chapin Food Bank.”

• Write a check to Lighthouse UMC and mail it to P.O. Box 524, Boca Grande, FL 33921 indicating that it is for the Harry Chapin Food Bank Matching Gift Challenge.

• Drop off your donation at Lighthouse Church office located at 300 Gilchrist Ave. Our office is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thank you to our anonymous donor for their generous pledge, and thank you also, in advance, to all of you for your generosity and for helping us not only honor Nick and Helen Kaiser, but also support the Harry Chapin Food Bank in the fight to end hunger.

If you have any questions or for more information, please contact Cindy Handrick, our Finance Secretary, at chandrick@bglighthouseumc.com or at (941) 964-2479.

Hermila Perreault

Administrative Assistant

Lighthouse United Methodist Church