LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Many thanks from TIS PTO

To the Editor:

On February 29 The Island School PTO hosted our 6th annual Chowder Dinner Event in coordination with the Friends of Boca Grande free outdoor concert, Saturday Night Fever! We look back on that night with grateful hearts and fond memories.

We had an amazing turn out this year and were overjoyed to see patrons that have graced us in the past, as well as many new faces. This year, 16 participating local restaurants donated their delectable concoctions, enabling us to assemble an outstanding menu of the best chowders in Boca.

An incredible team of school and community member volunteers set out to make the night a success. They came early and stayed late to work the kitchen, serve the chowder, set up stations and clean up afterwards.

The Silent Auction was made possible thanks to the numerous local businesses and community members who generously donated their services, products, and time all to help raise money to benefit the children who attend The Island School. We can’t thank the members of this amazing island community enough who contribute so much, and so willingly, to our amazing school.

Please help us in thanking these amazing restaurants, who continue to serve the community with curbside takeout and delivery, by supporting them in these uncertain times.

Thank you,

The Island School PTO