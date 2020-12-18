LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Many thanks for an unforgettable Holiday Hoopla

To the Editor:

The Boca Grande Community Center and Lee County Parks and Recreation would like to thank everyone that helped make the First Annual Holiday Hoopla a huge success.

We would like to thank the Friends of Boca Grande Community Center, Glass Bottom Rentals, Gasparilla Vacations, Bella Vida Boca Grande, The Inn Bakery and Patty Kitchen with Newlin’s Mainely Gourmet for sponsoring this event.

We also want to thank Michelle Bisson, Katie Caldwell, Pat Chapman, Cindi Christenson, Alice Court, Kris Elbert, Marta Howell, Melissa Joiner, Aaron Koher, Brooke Koher, Sheri McCormick, Sarah McDonald, Paul and Carolyn O’Keefe, Rob Schober, April Thomyn, Tracie, Joan Vetter, Robert and Kris Vetter for volunteering. Events like this cannot happen without your support. You are an invaluable asset and we greatly appreciate everything you do, especially in these uncertain times.

Congratulations to Penny Allen, age 5, who guessed closest with 500 out of 542 Hershey Kisses in the jar and Harper, age 2, who guessed 290 mints out of 335 in the jar. Great Job!

If you did not receive your Santa, Grinch, or Snow Globe pictures, please see Khoreen in the Parks & Recreation office at the Boca Grande Community Center.

Lastly, we want to thank the Boca Grande Community for supporting the First Annual Holiday Hoopla, we cannot wait for next year.

Happy Holidays from the staff at the Boca Grande Community Center.

Khoreen Vetter

Lee County Parks & Recreation

Boca Grande