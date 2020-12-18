LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lee County administrative offices, solid waste and parks & rec holiday schedule

To the Editor:

Most Lee County administrative operations will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24, and Friday, Dec. 25, in observance of the Christmas holiday, as well as on Thursday, Dec. 31, and Friday, Jan. 1, for the New Year’s holiday.

The holiday schedule adjustments:

Solid Waste – Solid Waste offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25. The Resource Recovery Facility in Buckingham will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, but open regular hours on Thursday, Dec. 24.

Solid Waste offices will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1.

• All garbage, recycling and yard waste collections in unincorporated Lee County that is normally picked up on Friday, will be collected on Saturday, Dec. 26 and Saturday, Jan. 2. Regular collection schedules resume on Monday, Jan. 4.

• Christmas trees that have had the stand and all lights and decorations removed, including tinsel, can be set out with regular yard waste and will be ground into mulch. All wrapping paper, except metallic, is recyclable – along with cardboard boxes. Plastic ribbons and bows are not recyclable.

Parks & Recreation:

• Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25, beaches, boat ramps, parks and preserves will be open. The Administrative office, recreation centers and community centers will be closed Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25. The centers will resume normal operating hours Saturday, Dec. 26. The administration office resumes normal operating hours Monday, Dec. 28.

• Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1, beaches, boat ramps, parks and preserves will be open. The Administrative office, recreation centers and community centers will be closed Thursday, Dec. 31 and Friday, Jan. 1. The centers will resume normal operating hours Saturday, Jan. 2. The Administration office resumes normal operating hours Monday, Jan. 4.

Betsy Clayton

Communications Director

Lee County Government