LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Has an adopted pet changed your life?

This step is very important. Make sure to include the following information with your submission, so that we can be eligible for a grant award: Suncoast Humane Society, CEO: Maureen O’Nell, EIN 23-7174193.

Holiday Wishes campaign contact: Terry Marks, Director of Development (917) 969-0116 tmarks@humane.org.

Submit your story and photos to petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes by Sept. 23, noon CST. But hurry, because only the first 10,000 stories are guaranteed to be reviewed.

Winners will be announced during the holiday season. Finalists will receive a Petco shopping spree up to $1,000 and BOBS from Skechers shoes, and the organization they adopted from will receive a grant award ranging from $5,000 up to $100,000! For more information, visit petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes and join the conversation on social media using #HolidayWishes.

Maureen O’Nell

Executive Director Suncoast Humane Society

Englewood