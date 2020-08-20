LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Has an adopted pet changed your life?

To the Editor:
The Petco Foundation, together with BOBS from Skechers, want to know all the ways, big and small, that your adopted pet has changed your life for the better. Winning stories will receive up to a $100,000 Holiday Wishes grant award for their adoption organization PLUS winning adopters will receive a Petco shopping spree and BOBS from Skechers shoes!
Submit your story by Sept. 23!
If you’ve adopted a pet from Suncoast Humane Society, share how your pet changes your life for the better each and every day. Write your story in 500 words or less. Upload at least four photos to support your story: One photo of your pet by him/herself; one photo of you or your family with your pet; and two additional photos. You can add video too to help illustrate the bond between you and your pet. Visit petcofoundation.org/ holidaywishes to read prior year’s winning entries and get some inspiration. Remember, good stories will show how your pet changed YOUR life. Please let us know if you need help with taking a few great photos!
This step is very important. Make sure to include the following information with your submission, so that we can be eligible for a grant award: Suncoast Humane Society, CEO: Maureen O’Nell, EIN 23-7174193.
Holiday Wishes campaign contact: Terry Marks, Director of Development (917) 969-0116 tmarks@humane.org.
Submit your story and photos to petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes by Sept. 23, noon CST. But hurry, because only the first 10,000 stories are guaranteed to be reviewed.
Winners will be announced during the holiday season. Finalists will receive a Petco shopping spree up to $1,000 and BOBS from Skechers shoes, and the organization they adopted from will receive a grant award ranging from $5,000 up to $100,000! For more information, visit petcofoundation.org/holidaywishes and join the conversation on social media using #HolidayWishes.
Maureen O’Nell
Executive Director Suncoast Humane Society
Englewood