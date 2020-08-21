LETTER TO THE EDITOR: GCCF still accepting applications for first- ever virtual Gulf Coast Board Institute

To the Editor:

Gulf Coast Community Foundation is still accepting applications for the first-ever entirely virtual Gulf Coast Board Institute. The deadline to apply for this high-level nonprofit governance training series is Sunday, August 23. The online application is available at GulfCoastCF.org.

Board members selected for the Board Institute will participate in four half-day training experiences on consecutive Tuesdays from October 6 to 27 through the Zoom videoconference platform. The foundation will deliver the same nonprofit board governance training as in past sessions, but make it accessible to participants from the safety of their own homes or offices. Topics will include fundamentals of nonprofit board governance, financial and legal oversight responsibilities, and how to create a highly functioning and engaged board. Training is led by BoardSource-certified consultants who are part of Gulf Coast’s Invest in Incredible nonprofit capacity-building initiative.

During these difficult times, board members are being faced with new challenges on top of their already signif- icant responsibilities. It is our responsibility, now more than ever, to provide these volunteers with the support and resources they need to ensure that our nonprofit partners continue to succeed.

Participants will be selected through a competitive process with the intent of creating a group of individuals with a variety of experiences. Gulf Coast provides all training and resources at no cost to participants in ex- change for their commitment to serve as advocates for good board governance in current and future nonprofit board roles.