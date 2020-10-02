LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Echoes of Royal Palm Players: The show must go on!

To the Editor:

The Boca Grande Historical Society would like to acknowledge the support of Florida Humanities in partnership with the National Endowment for the Humanities through their Florida Humanities CARES grant program and the support of the Lee CARES (Lee County) grant program.

This support allowed us to continue our archival and research work, to revise our website, to challenge you with quizzes and puzzles about our history and to plan new virtual and hopefully live programs for the 2020-21 season.

We thank these organizations for supporting our operations during the summer season and allowing us to continue our mission to preserve island history and to share it with the community.

We also thank the Boca Grande folks who have been generous this summer. We invite everyone to become members of the History Center and to join us in our love of the island and its history.

In November you will be receiving a membership solicitation letter and a calendar of events for the upcoming season.

And thank you to Royal Palm Players for setting the theme – On With The Show!

Sincerely,

Marty McFadden, President

Boca Grande Historical Society & History Center