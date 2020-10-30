LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Christmas tours by King Fisher Fleet still happening, with a few changes due to the ‘rona

To the Editor:

King Fisher Fleet, headquartered at Fishermen’s Village in Punta Gorda, is now accepting reservations for Christmas Light Canal Cruises. These popular, family-oriented cruises tour residential canals to view Christmas lights, displays, and decorations on homes, boats, seawalls and docks. Boat rides through the Punta Gorda canals during evenings in December to enjoy this unique display of community Christmas spirit has been a Punta Gorda Christmas tradition for nearly 40 years.

Enjoy the same unique holiday experience but with new safety guidelines in place:

– Face coverings required

– Social distancing in place

– 50 percent reduced capacity

– Increased cleaning and sanitation

– CDC guidelines followed

Christmas Light Canal Cruises run every evening from December 1 to December 31. There are three options:

• Our classic one-hour Christmas Light Canal Cruise has three departures each night: 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Adult tickets cost $25 +tax, tickets for children age 3-11 cost $15+tax, and tickets for anyone under 3 years old are free.

• New this year is a two-hour Sunset Cruise/Christmas Light Canal Cruise Combo. This cruise departs at 5 p.m. to enjoy a glorious Florida sunset over Charlotte Harbor, followed by a one-hour cruise through the residential canals to view Christmas lights and decorations. Adult tickets cost $40+tax, tickets for children age 3-11 cost $30+tax, and tickets for anyone under 3 years old are free.

• For those seeking a more intimate Christmas experience, Small Boat Private Christmas Light Canal Cruises are available aboard our 35’ Cabin Cruiser, which accommodates up to 6 passengers. The cost for these private cruises is $200 +tax per hour.

These very popular cruises sell out quickly so reservations are a MUST! For reservations or more information on Christmas Light Canal Cruises, call (941) 639-0969, or visit kingfisherfleet.com/christmas-light-canal-cruise/.

King Fisher Fleet offers seven other cruises including daylong cruises to the islands of Cayo Costa, Cabbage Key, and Boca Grande, narrated tours of the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor, as well as sunset cruises. King Fisher Fleet also offers charter fishing with some of the best fishing guides in southwest Florida, departing every day from Fishermen’s Village Marina.

Elissa Allen,

General Manager

King Fisher Fleet

941-639-2628

kingfisherfleet.com