LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Charlotte Sheriff looks forward to better times

To the Editor:

The past few months have proven to be anything but ordinary. Our day to day lives have been shifted and thrown off-kilter. During this time of uncertainty and unknowns, I hope that the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office has been a place for you to find accurate and precise information, leaving you feeling at ease and more in control.

My staff and I are honored to serve you. We are committed to providing the highest standard of service as we work through the unique challenges COVID-19 has imposed. As an agency, we have worked rapidly to develop new procedures, keeping safety at the forefront. The phrase “Improvise, Adapt, and Overcome” commonly comes to mind when faced with complex situations, and I encourage my staff to use this model when developing solutions to problems we face as a community.

As we head into summer, we are also faced with hurricane season. Now is the time to review or create your family’s safety plans to be prepared before the threat becomes imminent and making sure every family member is informed. It’s important to familiarize yourself with your evacuation zone and to connect with your local EOC (Emergency Operations Center). You can do so by opting to receive important notifications through Alert Charlotte and downloading our CCSO Mobile App. This will help you stay up to date with emergency alerts and law enforcement activity in Charlotte County.

Being prepared for evacuation will create a smoother transition for your family. As you prepare for a possible evacuation, consider how you will secure your home. Placing large items in your garage or indoors and not on outdoor patios, as well as using shutters are proactive ways to ensure your home is ready to weather the storm.

As you purchase supplies, be sure to include necessary medication, disinfectant, cloth face coverings, and pet supplies. I encourage you to check on your neighbors who may need additional assistance or help creating their own evacuation plan. If you must go to a community or group shelter remember to follow the latest guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for protecting yourself and family from COVID-19. General population shelters should not be your family’s first option when developing your evacuation plan.

I encourage our community to seek opportunities throughout the day to make a difference and better the lives of others. We live in a wonderful community and your Sheriff’s Office is proud to partner with our community members to ensure it is one of the safest.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and COVID-19, visit Ready.gov and cdc.gov.

Sheriff Bill Prummell

Charlotte County