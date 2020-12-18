LETTER TO THE EDITOR: BGHS needs support to continue preserving island history

To the Editor and the community:

On behalf of the Boca Grande Historical Society, we thank you for your support. We understand the impact of COVID-19 on our local community and the challenges it poses for so many. Through these unprecedented times, our number one priority remains serving our community and staying true to our mission.

We respectfully ask for your continued support. Your commitment enables us to:

• Sponsor activities and educational programs designed to promote an enhanced interest in and knowledge of local history

• Promote understanding of our past to the present and the future

• Preserve memorabilia and other treasures related to the Island’s past

Although the History Center has been closed to the public, we have been busy digitizing collections, adding content for online access, updating technology, facilitating easier website access, expanding our collection and bringing the History Center to YOU via our new bimonthly communication that include Boca Grande based quizzes and puzzles.

You can complete and return the membership card that was sent to you in November, or call Director Kim Kyle at 964-1600. Memberships can also be purchased at bocagrandehistoricalsociety.com or by stopping by the History Center at 170 Park Avenue.

We are grateful for your commitment and partnership. Our organization is strong because of you. Together, we will tackle this challenge and ensure not only that the Boca Grande Historical Society will get through this . . . but will thrive.

Sincerely,

President Marty McFadden

Membership Chair Melissa Csank