LETTER TO THE EDITOR: BGAC scholarship deadline is March 1

To the Editor:

For 34 years The Boca Grande Art Center has supported the arts in our community through workshops, lectures, tours and exhibits. Early in its evolution a Scholarship Program was established to help local art students who wanted to pursue a visual arts major in college.

Today the program has become an important cog in our organization, and its impact on young artists’ lives has grown to be even more vital. Each year a high school student from our region is now selected to receive a $5000 award, which is renewable annually. We have also established a liaison program to streamline good, long-term connections with our recipients. They each know and appreciate that the Art Center is there to offer support and encouragement in their creative endeavors.

The BGAC is now one of the only organizations in our region to offer such significant awards specifically targeting art majors.

Despite the challenges of going to college during a pandemic, all three of our students, Xaviahn, Isabelle and Zachary, attended this past term and intend to return again next semester. Also, we will be adding a new applicant to our young, creative pool in the spring. Our funding largely depends on the generosity of earmarked donations from individuals in the community, our Exhibiting Artists, and guest lecturers. As we move into the new year, we begin our fundraising for the 2020/21 scholastic year with the knowledge that we truly make a difference to the futures of young artists’ lives in our community.

If you would like to become a supporter, please contact the Boca Grande Art Center at 941-964-1700 or make your check payable to BGAC, PO Box 979, Boca Grande, FL 33921, with “Scholarship Fund” in the memo line. The BGAC is a non-profit organization, and your support will be received with much appreciation.

If you are a high school student interested in applying for the 2021/22 Scholarship Program, please contact Executive Director Tonya Doherty at the Art Center for further information. Deadline is March 1, 2021.

Susan Shaffer,

BGAC Scholarship Committee Co-Chair