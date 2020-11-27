LETTER TO THE EDITOR: 14th annual Festival of Trees to be held in Fort Myers

To the Editor:

Experience one of the most sensational holiday traditions in SW Florida! Presented by Sullivan Benefits, Festival of Trees is a huge holiday event downtown where these beautiful trees are decorated and filled with presents by local businesses to help raise money for Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida and the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center. See these festive creations for just $2 per person, beginning on December 3!

Enjoy the full Festival of Trees, a wonderland filled with beautifully decorated trees, each going home with a lucky winner of our Festival of Trees raffle. Bring your cameras, get your raffle tickets, join in the festivities. There are no requirements to be present for the drawing. Each raffle winner will be notified and receive the decorated tree, and all gifts beneath! This includes delivery and set up in your home or office. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 3 for $25. The value of each tree is over $1,500. Admission is $2 for Festival of Trees Viewing (5 and under free.)

Friday, December 4, during the Festival of Trees! A free live concert performance will be out in front of the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center from 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m.! After the unfortunate cancellation of the originally scheduled, Nowhere Band, The Blues Brothers Soul Band, a Fort Myers favorite, stepped up to take their place and will be performing! This is a high energy, fun, family oriented concert that promises to get everyone in the holiday spirit!

Saturday, Dec. 5 is the not to be missed Festival of Trees favorite! Santa’s Workshop is an opportunity for kids to create holiday art, color Christmas and holiday cards, decorate their own yummy cookie from Publix, and build a craft too! Kids will also get to write letters to Santa and our military service members! Culinary delights for breakfast and lunch will also be available for purchase from food service trucks on premises. Santa’s Block Party is far more than just a day of fun outside the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center, Santa’s Workshop has holiday amusement and activities just for kids from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Cost is only $6 per child (ages 2 and under are free!) Of course Santa insists their adult family members join them (no charge), because we are all still young on the inside. Be on time to see Santa arriving by train! A new edition to the festival this year will be a train ride around the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center. One free train ride ticket will be included with each workshop admission. For the 2020 year, in lieu of sitting on his lap, Santa will be conducting on the spot, across the desk elf interviews in hopes to fill some elf vacancies created by expansions in several departments. Candy cane testers, gingerbread quality control, and teddy bear huggers are still needed at the North Pole.

Festival of Trees is presented by Sullivan Benefits and also sponsored by MBAF Certified Public Accountants and Advisors, The Benjamin Miller Foundation, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Walmart, Two Men And A Truck, Suncoast Credit Union, Publix, Kole Imports, Lee County Elections and American Cover Design.

Festival of Trees Admission: $2

Holiday Train Ride: $2

Santa’s Workshop: $6

Festival of Trees Viewing Times:

• Thursday, Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Friday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wreath lighting- 7 p.m.

Blues Brothers Soul Band – 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. – Free Concert

• Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Santa’s Block Party – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Danny Sinoff Trio – 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Free Concert

• Sunday, Dec. 6, Final viewings 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Raffle Drawing at 4 p.m. (Winners will be notified by phone if not present)

Don’t miss the most wonderful event of the year celebrating the most wonderful time of the year! There’s something for everyone! For more info, call (239) 333-1933 or visit the website at sbdac.com.

Rebel Lilly

Communications

Manager

Sidney & Berne Davis

Art Center

2301 First Street,

Fort Myers FL. 33901

(239) 333-1933