Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club taking donations for Bahamas, island drop-off point at Key Agency Insurance

■ STAFF REPORT

The Englewood Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Englewood and the Rotary Club of Placida, has organized a community relief effort to support the islands of the Bahamas after the devastating effects from Hurricane Dorian.

The following items are immediately in need:

Money (checks – see below)

Rubber Gloves

Clorox bleach

Flash lights

Mops

Cleaning supplies

Latex Gloves

Clorox wipes

Tarps – all sizes

Brooms

Large garbage bags

Work gloves

Face masks

Shovels

Buckets

Clean rags

Feminine Hygiene products

Toilet paper

Soap and shampoo

Adult diapers

Papers towels

Detergent

Baby diapers

Baby wipes

Baby formula/food

Toothbrush/paste kits

Personal hygiene items

Sunscreen

Propane tanks

Pet food

Matches

Grills

Lighters

Sterno camp stoves

Candles

Coolers

Flashlights/lanterns

Batteries

Hammers

Roof paper

Roofing nails/tin tabs

Army portable cots

Sheets, pillow cases, blankets, towels

Generators to charge cell phones

Portable cell phone chargers

Chain saws

Can goods

Can openers

Non-perishable food items include:

Canned tuna, Spam, ham, sardines, chicken, pasta and pasta sauce, soups, rice, grits, flour, sugar, dry cereal, oats, canned fruit and vegetables, seasonings, beans, peanut butter, jelly, mashed potatoes, instant rice, teabags, crackers, granola, Ramen noodles, juices, paper plates, cuts, plastic utensils, napkins

Items donated will be packaged on pallets and shipped to Rotarians in the Bahamas to distribute to their communities.

For those who wish to donate money toward supplies, checks can be made payable to Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club, with “Hurricane Dorian” on the memo line.

All listed items or checks can be dropped off in Boca Grande at Key Agency Insurance, on 4th Street next to Fugate’s, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Off island you can drop donations at Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, 2710 S. McCall Rd., Englewood.