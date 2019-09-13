Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club taking donations for Bahamas, island drop-off point at Key Agency Insurance

■ STAFF REPORT
The Englewood Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Englewood and the Rotary Club of Placida, has organized a community relief effort to support the islands of the Bahamas after the devastating effects from Hurricane Dorian.
The following items are immediately in need:
Money (checks – see below)
Rubber Gloves
Clorox bleach
Flash lights
Mops
Cleaning supplies
Latex Gloves
Clorox wipes
Tarps – all sizes
Brooms
Large garbage bags
Work gloves
Face masks
Shovels
Buckets
Clean rags
Feminine Hygiene products
Toilet paper
Soap and shampoo
Adult diapers
Papers towels
Detergent
Baby diapers
Baby wipes
Baby formula/food
Toothbrush/paste kits
Personal hygiene items
Sunscreen
Propane tanks
Pet food
Matches
Grills
Lighters
Sterno camp stoves
Candles
Coolers
Flashlights/lanterns
Batteries
Hammers
Roof paper
Roofing nails/tin tabs
Army portable cots
Sheets, pillow cases, blankets, towels
Generators to charge cell phones
Portable cell phone chargers
Chain saws
Can goods
Can openers
Non-perishable food items include:
Canned tuna, Spam, ham, sardines, chicken, pasta and pasta sauce, soups, rice, grits, flour, sugar, dry cereal, oats, canned fruit and vegetables, seasonings, beans, peanut butter, jelly, mashed potatoes, instant rice, teabags, crackers, granola, Ramen noodles, juices, paper plates, cuts, plastic utensils, napkins
Items donated will be packaged on pallets and shipped to Rotarians in the Bahamas to distribute to their communities.
For those who wish to donate money toward supplies, checks can be made payable to Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club, with “Hurricane Dorian” on the memo line.
All listed items or checks can be dropped off in Boca Grande at Key Agency Insurance, on 4th Street next to Fugate’s, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Off island you can drop donations at Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary, 2710 S. McCall Rd., Englewood.