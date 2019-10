■ STAFF REPORT

The second annual Lemon Bay Athletics Golf Scramble is planned to take place on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The event will be held at Rotonda Golf and Country Club – The Hills course.

There will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

The cost is $75 per person or $300 per foursome.

All proceeds go to support the student athletes of Lemon Bay High School.

For more information, contact Ryan LaVallee at 474-7702 ext. 3015.