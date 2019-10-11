Learn about bats, get ready to get creepy!

■ STAFF REPORT

If you’ve never had a comfortable relationship with bats, give them another chance at a presentation sponsor-ed by the Barrier Island Parks Society, called “The Secret World of Bats.” It will be held on Friday, Oct. 25 beginning at 1:30 p.m., and it may help assuage your fears.

The “Bat Lady,” also known as Shari Blissett-Clark, will be leading the discussion. She is the president of the Florida Bat Conservancy.

Bats are fascinating mammals that play important roles in habitat diversity and health, but many people are afraid of them because of superstition, folklore and misinformation.

This program exposes the secret world of bats and replaces the myths with facts about the “superpowers” that bats possess. It will explore the places where bats live, what they eat and why bats are so important to people. Shari will also discuss easy ways to help bats survive and thrive in yards and neighborhoods. Florida native bats will be exhibited after the program.

Space is limited, so please RSVP at barrierislandparkssociety.org. Please arrive early to sign in and be seated. The program begins promptly at 1:30 p.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center auditorium.

Speaking of creepy crawlies, don’t forget that the day after this bat presentation, on Saturday, Oct. 26, the Lee County Parks & Recreation Halloween Carnival will be held. See Ballyhoo for more information.