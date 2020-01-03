Laurie’s Pantry offers gourmet granola at the Friday markets

■ BY SUE ERWIN

It all started eight years ago with a single bag of raisin nut granola. After hours and hours in the kitchen testing recipes and hosting granola-tasting parties with friends, Laurie Landgrebe introduced a collection of healthy granola to a selection of gourmet shops on the east coast of Florida.

And now, it’s available in Boca Grande.

The former sports marketing professional and athlete said she found it frustrating to always find the same basic brands of granola in grocery stores.

“I wanted something without added sugars or additives,” she said. “And the toxins from the plastic the food is packaged in go directly into the product.”

She realized there was a need when other people in health clubs shared the same concerns.

“Laurie’s Pantry” offers a variety of homemade gourmet granolas and mueslis, using high-quality, natural ingredients.

“Our company is committed to using natural and organic products in many dynamic flavor combinations,” Laurie said. “And we use mason jars as sustainable packaging.”

Laurie’s Pantry is one of the newer vendors at the Boca Grande Farm & Fish market. Local Roots Farmers Markets organizer Betsy Ventura invited Laurie to be a part of the Boca Grande market in 2018.

“We are often invited because people share the word about our products – and many of them shop at the same area markets regularly. I’ve met some people on the east coast who spend time in Boca Grande each season.”

The granola can be consumed as is, or it can be used as a topper to yogurt, ice cream, oatmeal or salads.

The Miami-based owner operates a 3,800-square foot commercial kitchen in Hallandale Beach in Broward County. She does all of the production of the products herself. She has about five people who assist in selling the product at markets throughout Broward, Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Englewood and Boca Grande. The granola can also be found in retail shops in New York, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois and Virginia.

“We hand-pick our retailers, focusing primarily on specialty gourmet shops,” Laurie said. “We also direct sell at green markets, and products can also be ordered online.”

In total, she makes about 30 different kinds of granola.

Some of the flavors available at the Boca Grande markets include Blueberry Crumb Cake, Apple Orchard, Cherry Bomb, Tropical Surprise and English Breakfast. Some of the holiday varieties will be phased out over the next two weeks, and new flavors like “Be My Valentine” and other seasonal ones will replace them.

She said the company has taken off over the last year with little marketing effort.

“We’re unique, and we don’t seem to have much competition.”

Laurie’s Pantry operates on a three-part mission statement emphasizing product quality, economic reward and a commitment to the community. About 10 percent of the corporate profits are designated specifically to help a variety of charities and to support animal protection issues. One example is the Pink Panther blend that is packed with antioxidants. A portion of the proceeds is donated to breast cancer research.

“People have told me that the granola blend helps sooth symptoms following chemotherapy,” Laurie said. “I’ve also been told that many of the granola mixes fundamentally help with morning sickness.”

The Boca Grande Farm & Fish Markets are held on the island each Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ball field on Wheeler Road.