Last call for the Third Annual Boca Grande Film Festival: Drive-in Monday will officially begin five days of film festival fun

STAFF REPORT – The Third Annual (but first-ever virtual) Boca Grande Film Festival will begin its five-day tribute to a diverse selection of films and documentaries, viewable through the Friends of Boca Grande online film hub. Friends of Boca Grande Community center will be hosting a socially-distanced opening night drive-in film on Monday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Community Center. The film festival will end with a live drive-in concert featuring “A Jazzy Night Under the Stars” with the Dan Miller – Lew Del Gatto Quartet. Cast your votes for your favorite films and stay engaged by participating in exclusive virtual events that will be announced throughout the festival.

Following the concert, the winning film of the Boca Grande Film Festival will be announced.

There are two ways to see the festival, with a virtual festival pass for $300 or with a premiere pass for $500.

The films to be shown include “Aggie,” “Binti,” “The Capote Tapes,” “Coded Bias,” “The Donut King,” “Farewell Amor,” “H is for Happiness,” “Never Too Late,” “Fungi Master,” “To the Ends of the Earth” and “The Tobacconist.”

Call Friends at 964-0826 with questions, or go to their website, friendsofbocagrande.org, for information on how to attend.