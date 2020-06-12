Ladies ‘Howl’ this weekend, Red Gill on June 20

STAFF REPORT- This Saturday, June 13, Special Effects will bring the Howl at the Moon – Ladies Night Out! Tournament to Boca Grande Pass, from 7 until 10 p.m.

Cash Prizes awarded to first and second place. The entry fee is $600 per boat, with a field limited to a maximum of 25 boats. Payback will be 75 percent of the total entry fees.

Call Gasparilla Outfitters & Special Effects at (941) 964-0907 for more information.

Next Saturday, June 20, the rescheduled Red Gill Tarpon Tournament will be held in the Pass from 5 to 8 p.m.

The registration fee is $600 per boat, and each boat receives five t-shirts as part of the entry fee. Call or text William Woodroffe at (813) 310-1609 to make arrangements, or call Melissa at (941) 979-2676.