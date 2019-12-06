Lacerations, accident, water rescue featured this week in police and fire news

Featured News, The News
December 6, 2019
A+ A-
Email Print
Lacerations, accident, water rescue featured this week in police and fire news

■ STAFF REPORT

Boca Grande Fire Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to several calls in the past week. 

At 11:33 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 Sheriff’s deputies and the Boca Grande Fire Department responded to a golf cart vs. motor vehicle accident in the 400 block of E. Railroad Avenue. According to reports, the vehicle was backing out into the road and was struck by the cart. There were no injuries.

On Saturday, Nov. 30 at 10:35 p.m. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies and the Boca Grande Fire Department went to The Gasparilla Inn & Club for a patient with severe lacerations. It is unknown whether the patient was transported or not.

On Wednesday, Dec. 4 the Boca Grande Fire Department responded to a call for mutual aid for a water rescue. They were sent back before they arrived.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post